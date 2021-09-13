Cycling Canada announces 19-strong Road World Championships squad

The day after the Canadian Road National Championships ended in the Beauce Country, QC, Cycling Canada named its team for the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium from September 19 to 26. Nineteen athletes will be representing Canada in Flanders.

The one notable name that’s missing is Michael Woods. The elite men’s road race on September 26 isn’t suited to his strengths. Woods just finished coming fifth in the Tour of Britain and will likely be concentrating on Italian one-day races, with October’s Il Lombardia as a target.

Six elite men, three elite women, two U23 men, four Junior women and four Junior men make up the squad.

Two time Canadian elite men’s road race champ Guillaume Boivin will be joined by new national time trial champion Hugo Houle, Houle’s Astana-Premier Tech teammate Ben Perry, Antoine “Tony the Tiger” Duchesne, and Rally teammates Pier-André Côté and Nick Zukowsky.

Alison “Action” Jackson won two national titles in 48 hours this past weekend. She’ll be Canada’s favourite in the road race. Karol-Ann Canuel and Leah Kirchmann make for a stellar elite women’s trio.

Raphael Parisella was named to the U23 men’s duo; he joined Rally Cycling at the start of August as a trainee.

Team Canada for UCI Road World Championships, Flanders, Belgium, September 19-26

Elite Men

Guillaume Boivin – Montreal, QC [RR]

Pier-André Côté – Levis, QC [RR]

Antoine Duchesne – Saguenay, QC [RR]

Hugo Houle – Sainte-Perpétue, QC [TT, RR]

Ben Perry – St.Catharines, ON [RR]

Nickolas Zukowsky – Ste-Lucie-des-Laurentides, QC [TT, RR]

Elite Women

Karol-Ann Canuel – Gatineau, QC [TT, RR]

Alison Jackson – Vermilion, AB [RR]

Leah Kirchmann – Winnipeg, MB [TT, RR]

Under-23 Men

Francis Juneau – La Prairie, QC [TT]

Raphael Parisella – Boucherville, QC [TT, RR]

Junior Women

Dylan Baker – London, ON [RR]

Nicole Bradbury – Hamilton, ON [TT, RR]

Lilly Ujfalusi – New Westminster, BC [TT, RR]

Isla Walker – Victoria, BC [RR]

Junior Men

Dylan Bibic – Mississauga, ON [TT, RR]

Quentin Cowan – Calgary, AB [RR]

Michael Leonard – Oakville, ON [TT, RR]

Julien Matisse – Laval, QC [RR]