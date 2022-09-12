Cycling Canada announces 2022 UCI road world championships squad

On Monday, Cycling Canada announced the junior, u-23 and elite athletes that will head to the 2022 UCI road world championships in Wollongong, Australia on Sept 18-25.

Canada will send a strong women’s squad in both u-23 and elite categories including Simone Boilard and Magdeleine Vallières-Mill along with Olivia Baril and Olympians, Alison Jackson, and Leah Kirchmann. For Kirchmann, this will be her final time to wear the Canadian jersey at the worlds, after announcing her retirement last month.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at the World Championships in Australia this year with a solid Canadian team,” Kirchmann said. “My goal is to target a strong personal performance in the time trial and I want to ride to help achieve the best possible result for Canada in the road race. I think we have a lot of strong cards to play, and a good mix of experienced, and up and coming talented riders to compete against the best in the world. Since it will be my last road worlds, I want to also fully appreciate the time I get to spend with the team, and will be sure to soak up the atmosphere of racing such a significant event in a beautiful location.

Canada will be represented in the men’s race by Canadian national champion, Pier-André Côté, along with Nickolas Zukowsky, Derek Gee and Matteo Dal-Cin, with Gee and Dal-Cin suiting up for the time trial.

“We are very excited for this year’s Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia as we are sending our largest team since 2019,” National Team Coach Nigel Ellsay said. “We are particularly excited to enter two u-23 women to contest the first ever rainbow jersey for their category, and to participate for our first time in the mixed team time trial. We believe that Canadian athletes will be arriving in Wollongong with strong chances for success”

Carson Miles, Tristan Jussaume and Nicolas Rivard will race in the u-23 Road Race, with Miles and Jussaume also contesting the Individual time trial. Eight athletes will represent Canada in the Junior category including Campbell Parish, Kiara Lylyk and Penelope Primeau who recently represented Canada at the junior world track Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Elite Women

Olivia Baril (Road Race) – Rouyn-Noranda, QC

Simone Boilard (Road Race) – Quebec City, QC

Alison Jackson (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Vermilion, AB

Leah Kirchmann (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Winnipeg, MB

Magdeleine Vallières-Mill (Road Race) – Sherbrooke, QC

Elite Men

Pier-André Côté (Road Race) – Saint-Henri de Lévis, QC

Matteo Dal-Cin (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Ottawa, ON

Derek Gee (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Osgoode, ON

Nickolas Zukowsky (Road Race) – Ste-Lucie-des-Laurentides, QC

Junior Women

Éloïse Camiré (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – St-Jérôme, QC

Kiara Lylyk (Road Race) – Guelph, ON

Penelope Primeau (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Rosemère, QC

Anabelle Thomas (Road Race) – Calgary, AB

Junior Men

Jerome Gauthier (Road Race) – Amos, QC

Felix Hamel (Individual Time Trial, Road Race), Sainte-Julie, QC

Michael Leonard (Road Race) – Oakville, ON

Campbell Parrish (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Vancouver, BC

u-23 Men

Carson Miles (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Ottawa, ON

Tristan Jussaume (Individual Time Trial, Road Race) – Contrecoeur, QC

Nicolas Rivard (Road Race) – Bois-Des-Fillions, QC