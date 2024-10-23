Cycling Canada announces 2025 calendar

2024 is winding down, and before you know it it will be 2025. On Wednesday, Cycling Canada announced the national calendar, which consists of UCI-sanctioned events. The 2025 calendar has expanded to include a women’s event at the Tour de l’Abitibi and the introduction of the Coupe de l’Avenir, a road stage race specifically designed for junior and under-17 riders.

The Tour de l’Abitibi will host the inaugural Women’s Junior Nations Cup in 2025, marking a major milestone for junior women’s cycling in Canada. The event will run from July 10 to 14 in Val-d’Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, ahead of the 55th edition of the men’s race, scheduled for July 15 to 20.

This will be the only Women’s Junior Nations Cup held outside of Europe.

Beauce and Gatineau

The 36th edition of the long-running Tour de Beauce is back, as is the Tour de Gatineau.

“Following an exhilarating 2024 season that showcased the best of Canadian cycling, we are excited to unveil our 2025 national events calendar,” Jen Eaton, events and officials manager, said. “Thanks to the unwavering support and enthusiasm from our dedicated organizers and provincial partners, we’re able to offer abundant opportunities for our talented Canadian athletes to shine on home soil, coast to coast. We eagerly anticipate the cycling community uniting for another season of exceptional racing.”

National championships for 2025

As far as national championships go, the Vélodrome Sylvan Adams in Bromont, Que., will host the Canadian masters, elite, and para track championships from Jan. 9 to 12, while junior and under-17 athletes will compete in Milton, Ont. from April 4 to 6.

The Canadian e-Sports Championships on the Zwift platform, will take place on Feb. 8 and 9.

For road, junior, elite, and para athletes will compete in St-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., from June 27 to 30, hosted by the Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce, while masters athletes will race from August 15 to 17 in Greater Victoria, B.C., organized by the Wheelhouse Cycling Society. The Gravel Championships return for a third year on June 15, presented by Deadgoat Racing on the Ghost of the Gravel course in Alberta’s scenic Water Valley.

XCO and XCC racers will compete in Langford, B.C., July 18-20, while downhill athletes race in Sun Peaks, B.C., Aug. 2-3, and XCM athletes hit the trails in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Aug. 23. The Canadian Enduro MTB Championships return in Québec, Sept. 6-7, with the location to be announced.

The cyclocross nationals will take place Nov. 14-16 in Lévis, Que.