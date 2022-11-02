Cycling Canada announces e-sports 2022-23 season

On Tuesday, Cycling Canada announced the 2022-2023 e-sports season. In a statement, the cycling body posted that riders will be able to join the series four times a week through Zwift, a virtual cycling platform, which will kick off Nov. 7, 2022, until April 5, 2023. The rides will include weekly tune-up series, race nights and weekend Fundo rides for the duration of the winter months.

“Community is at the heart of Cycling Canada’s Strategic Plan,” Geordie Moss, Cycling Canada’s Cycling for All Manager said. “Virtual programming through e-sports platforms like Zwift, has provided us with a unique way to offer fun and interactive programming to the greater cycling community during the winter months. Going into our third season of e-sports programming, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on our learnings from the previous seasons and want to give a huge thanks to all of our ride leaders and sweepers who have helped grow our programs to the success they are today.”

Weekly Tune-Up Rides

Every Monday and Tuesday will be dedicated to weekly tune-up series with Mondays set as a co-ed ride on rotating courses, while Tuesday will be committed to women-only rides. Courses will vary week to week to provide a mix of training opportunities for all abilities. Paces are set to allow for a social ride (1.5-2.0 w/kg) and will be led by community riders across Canada with special guests from our national team set to join throughout the season. Participants can expect a fun, interactive community ride and will offer a great social pre-ride for Cycling Canada’s Wednesday night race series offered each week on the same courses as the Monday and Tuesday rides.

For those interested in becoming a ride leader, please fill out the ride leader application form. Applications are open for rides between Nov. 28th and Jan. 24th. The form will remain open throughout this period, however applications received before Nov. 18th will be prioritized. More information and the form can be found here.

Wednesday Night Race Series

Every Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. EST and 8:15 p.m. EST (women only), Cycling Canada will host its weekly racing series open to all Zwifters. Race courses will be the same ones as the given week’s tune-up course. The series will offer something for everyone each week, exploring Zwift’s vast virtual world with riders having the opportunity to register in one of the four power-based options in both the men’s and women’s categories. The series will not include a ranking or series points. Rather, the series is intended as a means of offering a fun and inclusive weekly challenge for riders of varying abilities.

Saturday Fundo

Saturday Fundo rides will return for its second year. Starting at 12:05 p.m. EST every Saturday, riders will get to experience a variety of courses from Zwift’s longer rides with distances ranging from 20 km to 50 km. Participants are invited to join and ride at their own pace or challenge fellow riders as they race to the front.

2023 Canadian e-sports Championships on Wahoo RGT

Following the inaugural 2022 Canadian Esports Championships Presented by Wahoo featuring 112 riders, Cycling Canada is looking to grow the event in 2023. Working with returning partners, Echelon Racing Promotions and Wahoo RGT, the 2023 Canadian e-sports Championships presented by Wahoo will be virtually held on Wahoo RGT’s platform Feb. 11 and 12. Free livestreaming will once again be offered, which will cover all race categories for both competition days. More details about the event will be released in the coming months.

“With the success and learnings from last year’s ground-breaking Championship event, we are coming into the 2023 Canadian e-sports Championships Presented by Wahoo with more knowledge and confidence for our second edition,” Josh Peacock, Cycling Canada’s director of marketing and events said. “Returning to the virtual cycling scene with repeat strong partners is helping us establish a higher standard for what we want to deliver in e-sports, and we are excited for what’s to come.”