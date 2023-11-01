Cycling Canada announces the 2023-2024 esports season

The fourth consecutive season of Cycling Canada esports is set to make its return on the virtual cycling platform Zwift, running from Nov. 6, 2023, to April 3, 2024. This season offers a range of exciting opportunities to explore Zwift’s expansive virtual world while accumulating valuable riding time.

Cycling Canada weekly rides

The Monday rides will introduce time zone options to facilitate participation across the country. The weekly courses will vary, providing diverse training opportunities suitable for all skill levels, with paces set to encourage social rides (1.5-2.0 w/kg).

Wednesday Team Canada rides

Every three weeks, national team athletes will lead an inclusive, social ride on the same course as the Monday ride for that week. Head over for a truly interactive group rides and connect with your favourite athletes through peer-to-peer voice chats on Discord. The season kicks off with Jenn Jackson at 8:15pm EDT on Nov. 8, 2023. It’s a unique chance to train with the recent gold medalist from the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Saturday fundo ride

Starting every Saturday at 12:05 p.m. EDT, riders will have the opportunity to explore a variety of Zwift’s longer courses, covering distances ranging from 20 to 50km. Participants can ride at their own pace or challenge fellow riders as they vie for the top positions.

The 2024 Canadian esports championships

The third edition of the Canadian esports championships is scheduled to take place on Zwift and will be broadcast on Zwift Community Live from Feb. 10-11, 2024. The month leading up to the championships will feature a four-race series. Additional details, including the technical guide and registration information, will be posted on the Cycling Canada events webpage in the upcoming weeks.