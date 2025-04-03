Cycling Canada just ruined the national champion’s jersey

Plus ça change, but actually, can we keep a few?

For decades, cyclists across Canada have vied for an iconic and beautiful jersey that says you’re the best: a white and red top with the maple leaf. Whether you’re elite, sporting the jersey in Europe, or a master’s champion in Manitoba, wearing the national championship jersey means something.

Groupama-FDJ are a great example of respecting the flag. They are one of the few pro teams that chooses not to adorn the national champion with its logos: You’re the champ, that’s enough. You’re wearing the flag on your shoulders; that’s your prize for the year. There is something beautiful about the tricolore of an Italian, Belgian, Dutch of French rider. It is history. Why mess with it?

Yes, cycling is rooted in tradition, and yes, some of those traditions should change. But the honour of wearing a beautiful maple leaf jersey should remain. Why change something that hasn’t been broken? The jersey of Jocelyne Lovell and Kelly-Ann Way should be the same as a Master B who spends his or her winter training to take top honours.

Yes, it’s true that the national championship jersey has changed a little over the years. The kit worn by Westwood had white shoulders with red maple leaves, while Duchesne’s version is inverted. However, the key is that the design remains similar—just as it should be. Like the rainbow jersey, the French tricolore, or the Italian tricolore, it’s an honour to wear that jersey, whether you’re a junior, pro, or master.

As a national champion, you’re wearing the same jersey that Bernard Hinault, Fausto Coppi, Jeannie Longo, or Eddy Merckx did. Just ask Wout van Aert, Filippo Ganna or Lotte Kopecky about that honour.

Whatever the motivation to change this historic kit, it was wrong. There is zero reason to change a design that has been arounds for decades. Sure, better fabric and fit are cool. But make it the same jersey that Lovell wore. The same top that Linda Jackson had on. Fix it, Cycling Canada. And, Jakroo. Because this looks terrible, and doesn’t scream champion of anything.