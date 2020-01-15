Cycling Canada names 19 track cyclists to ride the boards in Milton World Cup

The final UCI track cycling World Cup round of the season is January 24 to 26 at Milton’s Mattamy National Cycling Centre and on Tuesday Cycling Canada announced the 19 home soil athletes who will be riding the boards. Kelsey Mitchell, winner of a sprint bronze in Hong Kong and silver in Cambridge, New Zealand, will be aiming to win a third medal at home.

Presumably, Team Canada will be fielding both men’s and women’s team pursuit squads. The women’s side earned bronzes in both New Zealand and Brisbane, Australia in December. Erin Attwell, Miriam Brouwer, Devaney Collier, Kinley Gibson and Steph Roorda comprise a different line up than the medalists from Cambridge and Brisbane. Team Canada has endurance riders Evan Burtnik, Chris Ernst, Amiel Flett-Brown, Jackson Kinniburgh, Ethan Ogrodniczuk, Sean Richardson and Riley Pickrell to choose from for the men’s team.

Hugo Barrette is the only male sprinter on Team Canada; in his last World Cup in Brisbane he made it to the 1/8 final in the sprint and 10th in the keirin. Lauriane Genest earned her first World Cup medal in New Zealand by taking silver in the keirin. Kelsey Mitchell took her two medals while racing for trade team Pedal 2 the Medal, but she’ll be in Team Canada duds for Milton.

🇨🇦 Sprinters in full-flight at the #TissotUCITrackWC in Brisbane | Les sprinteurs canadiens en action 🚀 pic.twitter.com/er7g9rYb4H — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) December 15, 2019

Pedal 2 the Medal makes up four of the 19 athletes: Joel Archambault, Sarah Orban, Amelia Walsh and Nick Wammes.