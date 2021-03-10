Cycling Canada says that any 2021 events not yet cancelled “remain tentative”

On Mar. 9, Cycling Canada released a list of national cycling events which have been cancelled or delayed. “As the circumstances surrounding the global pandemic continue to evolve in Canada, many local organizing committees have been forced to make difficult decisions regarding the status of their events in the interest of public health and safety,” said the organization in a release on Tuesday.

The cancellations are numerous and, according to Cycling Canada, the remaining events are subject to change at any moment.

Cancelled events

Cycling Canada announced eight cancelled 2021 events, including one of Canada’s only UCI 1.1 women’s races, the Chrono Féminin de la Gatineau & Tour de Gatineau. BC Superweek has also postponed all events to 2022, including the Delta Road Race and Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix in BC.

As of now the Sept. 10-12 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec et de Montreal, which did not happen in 2020, have not yet been cancelled. Other Quebec road races such as the Tour de l’Avenir MaKadence, the 2021 Master’s Canadian Championsips, the Critérium National and Challenge Spirit & Tour Cycliste de l’Abitibi have also not yet announced their cancellation. Ontario cyclists desperate for a race can still cling to the possibility of Kitchener Twilight Grand Prix, scheduled for July.

Of the two para-cycling events on the calendar, Quebec’s Challenge Gary Longhi is cancelled but the UCI Paracycling Road World Cup is still scheduled for this July in Baie Comeau, Qc.

Two track events, the Western Track Challenge in Burnaby, BC and Milton On.’s Day of the Hour event were also cancelled.

The SilverStar Canada DH Cup and Whistler Enduro World Series will not be held in 2021, but many mountain bike events are (as of now) still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Likely due to the distancing-friendly nature of the sport, no BMX events have yet been cancelled or postponed.

Cancelled races:

Western Track Challenge Burnaby, BC

Challenge Gary Longhi (of the Défi Sportif AlterGo) Montréal, QC

Chrono Féminin de la Gatineau & Tour de Gatineau Gatineau, QC

Delta Road Race Delta, BC

Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix Vancouver, BC

SilverStar Canada Cup DH SilverStar Mountain Resort, BC

Enduro World Series Whistler Whistler, BC

Day of the Hour Milton, ON

Postponed events

Though some events have officially announced their postponement, Cycling Canada says that: “All events remaining on the national calendar will remain tentative as the global pandemic continues to evolve.”

Cyclists can expect an update from Cycling Canada in May on the re-scheduled dates of the postponed events. Some events, such as the Tour de Beauce and Panorama Canada Cup, have already announced their new dates, anticipating a better situation later in the summer. Until the May update, an Event Status page will be updated daily by Cycling Canada.

Postponed:

Canadian Track Championships (U17/Junior/Para). Milton, ON

Tour de Beauce St. Georges, QC (reschedule to September 15-19, 2021)

Panorama Canada Cup DH Panorama Mountain Resort, BC (reschedule to July 19-21, 2021)

Canadian Road Championships (Elite/Junior/Para) St. Georges, QC

Whistler Canada Cup XCO Whistler, BC



“Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cycling Canada, our local organizing committees and our provincial and territorial cycling associations have remained committed to making decisions in the interest of ensuring a safe sporting environment for our members and participants at all levels and in all parts of the country,” says Cycling Canada.