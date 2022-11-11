Cycling Canada, VéloColour and Argon 18 hold auction to support clubs

Five Canadians will represent their home cycling clubs on the world stage of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League as part of a new community fundraiser in partnership with Cycling Canada, Argon 18 and VéloColour from Nov. 1 to Dec. 12.

The riders taking part in the 2022 UCI Track Champions League will receive a custom-painted frame in the colours of their home club to ride for entire the series.

Those same frames will be up for auction online and the proceeds will go directly to support each athlete’s respective club. You can bid on them at event.auctria.com

The athletes and clubs participating in the auction are:

Endurance

Athlete: Dylan Bibic – Mississauga, ON

Club: National Cycling Institute Milton – Milton, ON

Athlete: Maggie Coles-Lyster – Maple Ridge, BC

Club: Burnaby Velodrome Club – Burnaby, BC

Athlete: Mathias Guillemette – Trois-Rivières, QC

Club: Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont – Bromont, QC

Athlete: Sarah van Dam – Victoria, BC

Club: Tripleshot Cycling – Victoria, BC

Sprint

Athlete: Kelsey Mitchell – Sherwood Park, AB

Club: Juventus Cycling Club – Edmonton, AB

“The first track you ride, the place you spend so much time improving and learning definitely has a special place in your heart,” Coles-Lyster said. “Being able to ride a custom-painted frame at the UCI Track Champions League really feels like everything coming full circle, to be able to bring a piece of where it all started for me and the people involved who helped me get to where I am today on the road with me.”

Bidding for each frame starts at $5,000 and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 12. The winners of each respective auction will receive the athletes’ custom-painted frame to proudly display on their wall (or ride!) as well as two VIP tickets to the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, ON, to be held on April 20-23, 2023. This event will include a formal presentation of each frame to bid winners.