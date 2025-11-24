Cycling legend Pedro Delgado in deep doo doo after Vuelta comments

Former Tour de France winner and cycling legend Pedro Delgado, who has worked as a cycling commentator for Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE for years, is facing criticism in his home country after remarks about the recent Vuelta a España, particularly the final stage in Madrid. According to reports, Delgado made critical comments about how authorities managed disruptions during the race.

The final stage had to be neutralized upon entering Madrid and was ultimately cancelled due to large-scale pro-Palestinian protests. Podium ceremonies were also cancelled, but riders organized an ad-hoc event in a hotel parking lot.

Delgado also criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for expressing admiration for the demonstrators. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Delgado wrote: “What a shame! A premier who supports violent demonstrations. He and his supporters, who so often protest during the Vuelta, have been governing for years and sell weapons to Israel. Perhaps they do not feel ashamed of that.”

The controversy led the right-wing Vox party to submit a written question to RTVE regarding Delgado’s position as commentator. In a written response, RTVE chairman José Pablo López said that the broadcaster grants its reporters “full and absolute freedom” and that Delgado’s role is evaluated annually based on “his availability and the needs of the network.”

Delgado, a two-time Vuelta winner among many other major victories, has remained a prominent figure in Spanish cycling commentary. His remarks highlight ongoing tensions when politics intersects with major sporting events.

This is just the latest in heated discussions involving professional cyclists, past or present, and cycling teams. Israel–Premier Tech underwent a full rebrand after pressure from sponsors and fans. Premier Tech withdrew its support and shifted to a French team.

The squad rebranded as N2N, along with a Swiss sponsor, Stoneweg, although it is still unclear whether ownership has changed. IPT was co-owned for years by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, whose self-proclaimed role as “ambassador of Israel” drew significant ire from fans.

Either way, the 2026 season is shaping up around the former IPT squad, which is already meeting and preparing for the year ahead. Questions remain about how the team will be received at events and whether organizers will alter their approach.

It’s a big ol’ TBD.