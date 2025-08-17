Cycling’s royal couple: Žigart and Pogačar, always there for each other
World champion Tadej Pogačar was a star spectator at the Tour de Romandie Féminin—just as his partner Urška Žigart has been for him at racesPhoto by: Tadej Pogacar/Instagram
Urška Žigart is leading the Tour de Romandie Féminin—potentially one of the biggest results of her career—and she has support from the men’s world champion, her partner Tadej Pogačar.
The UAE Emirates rider has been spotted several times at the race cheering on his fellow Slovenian—at the start, the finish, or along the road.
Urška Žigart woke up Tadej Pogačar after he overslept on Sunday
Cycling’s royal couple
Žigart is wearing a different jersey than her usual Soudal Quick-Step kit—the leader’s jersey—but so is Pogačar. Pogačar now prefers to train incognito—sometimes in his UAE Emirates kit, sometimes in plain gear—after fans occasionally attempt risky stunts to get photos. He recently admitted he sometimes wishes he weren’t so well known. He often wears a special plain Pogačar jersey—though he also has one with a message about those risky photos.
#TDRF2025 🇨🇭 / Le message est clair sur le maillot de 🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar (UAD). 😅
“Please do not disturb.”
📷 AD Sport pic.twitter.com/j5s5uCD2rV
— Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) August 16, 2025
Žigart has had a spectacular ride in Romandie, taking second in the opening TT and second in Stage 2—a tough 123.2 km ride from Conthey to La Tzoumaz with a brutal summit finish.
One stage to go
All that’s left is Sunday’s finale. The race began with some drama as the UCI disqualified five teams. Originally it seemed that her AG Insurance–Soudal Team might not start, but thankfully they did.
Pogačar on Dauphiné win: ‘I had to hurry to see the finish of Urška’
Of course, what Pogačar is doing is exactly what Žigart has done. She’s been spotted at many of his races. The 2024 Worlds were memorable, with Pogačar running across the pavement, clip-clopping in his cleats to kiss her. She’s also been at several stages of the Giro and Tour. Pogačar has thanked her many times, saying she has done so much for him over the years.
Is that Tadej Pogacar collecting a Visma bottle? 🧐pic.twitter.com/zoW4GyeNF6
— Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) August 16, 2025
Žigart—whose nickname, Pika, is also the name of the development team she and Pogačar run (there’s a boys’ team called Pogi)—is always humble about her contributions.
“I think he sees me making compromises more often, but given his name, career and achievements, that’s completely understandable. Without Tadej, I would have had much less experience, advice, and opportunity,” Žigart, who lives with Pogačar in Monaco, told CyclingupToDate. “I think I’m better off anyway. Tadej often thinks I sacrifice much more for our lives than he does, but that’s not true. Sometimes, when I ride behind him during training, I suffer more, or I spend less time in the shower so I can cook earlier—but these are small things that aren’t a problem for me. In short, we both contribute.”
The final stage is a lumpy ride in Aigle for a total of 122.1 km.