Cyclist, 78, crashes after being shoved by passing motorcyclist in Nanaimo

Awful stuff. The RCMP have confirmed that a cyclist suffered minor injuries after being pushed by a motorcyclist while riding through Nanaimo, according to the Nanaimo Bulletin.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday near Departure Bay Road and Granite Park Road. In a video shared widely online, three motorcyclists are seen overtaking a cyclist hauling a trailer. As they pass, one rider reaches out and appears to push the man’s shoulder, sending him into oncoming traffic and over a curb.

Thankfully, the 78-year-old rider suffered scrapes but did not require hospitalization, police said.

After the RCMP appealed to the public for help, the motorcyclist was identified on Sunday. He told police he had reached out only to avoid a collision.

Then, he claimed he didn’t realize the cyclist had fallen until he saw the video later.

Officers confirmed the man had left a voicemail with police before they contacted him. No charges have been laid, but the investigation is still active.