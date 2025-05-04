Cyclist dies in crash during Gran Fondo in northern Italy

Michele Negri, a top-level Gran Fondo rider from Milan, died Sunday morning during the Granfondo di Bergamo. According to race officials, the crash happened on the descent of the Berbenno. It was approximately 45 km from the finish, according to Gazetto dello Sport.

Negri, who rode for the amateur Team MP Filtri, was near the front of the race when he lost control and hit a wall. Emergency crews were called to the scene but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead shortly after impact.

A strong climber

Organizers said Negri was not known for taking risks on descents, and typically made up time on climbs.

Team president Marco Bardazzi and several teammates issued a statement Sunday afternoon.

“Ciao Michele, we were used to seeing you lose a little ground on the descents. You knew it wasn’t your strength, and you never wanted to take risks—because you’d always catch us again on the next climb. When you were feeling good, there weren’t many who could keep up with you when the road went uphill,’ the statement read. “Today, we turned around, and you weren’t there. At first we were worried, then anxious, and finally heartbroken.”

It went on to say that they all knew the risks they take, but they always push away the thought that it could happen to us—or to one of their own.

“We know you were happy on your bike, and we were happy riding beside you,” It read. “We have to keep believing that. We have to believe that somehow, sooner or later, you’ll catch us again on the climb. You’ll always be with us.”

Negri was considered one of the strongest riders on the Italian amateur circuit. The Granfondo di Bergamo regularly draws thousands of riders from across the country. The tragic news comes almost a month after two riders died during a popular fondo in Belgium. That event takes place on portions of the Ronde van Vlaanderen course.