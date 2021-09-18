Cyclist dies on trails in E.T. Seton Park

A cyclist is dead after falling in ET Seton Park in North York on Saturday.

Toronto Police Operations reported paramedics were responding to an incident at 2:14 p.m. on Saturday. The cyclist had fallen over a cliff and sustained serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There are still few details available at this point. According to the police report, the cyclist fell over a cliff while riding on a bike trail in the North York park.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

ET Seton Park

* 2:14 pm *

– On the bicycle trail

– Cyclist has fallen over a cliff

– Injuries are very serious

– Cyclist is VSA

– Medics are with him

– Police trying to locate them#GO1792013

Others have suggested the incident occurred on or near a trail known as Motown, though there are no distinct cliffs on that trail, or in the park more generally. Other reports suggest it might have been on or near a trail known as STD.

Whatever the circumstances, this is a tragic event. Our thoughts go out to the victims friends and family.

It is a reminder that cycling is not without risks, whether its on road, paths or trails. Always ride with care.