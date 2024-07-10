Cyclist has arm reattached after horrific crash at criterium

Medical professionals are calling it a miracle that Ryan Jastrab was able to have his arm re-attached after snagging it on a metal barricade in a criterium on Saturday. Jastrab, who is from California, crashed on the last lap that caused severe injury to his right arm, nearly severing it at the shoulder, with only a small piece of skin keeping it attached, according to a spectator.

Right at finish line

“It was literally right in front of the finish line,” Lance Williams said in an interview with KSL.com. “The finish line was right there, so they were all just scrambling and pushing as hard as they could. It was like something out of a movie. When somebody dies in a war movie or something. That’s what it looked like. I thought he was going to die for sure.”

After it happened, a woman grabbed a man’s belt to create a tourniquet as they waited for the ambulance. Paramedics then drove Jastrab to a nearby hospital.

Timing meant paramedics could save limb

The emergency services member also spoke to KSL.com and said Jastrab was extremely lucky they could reach him quickly–as it doesn’t take long before it would it would be impossible to reattach the limb. A paramedic said the ensuing surgery was a miracle. The KSL report added that his recovery is going well, and that, “Jastrab already appears to have some feeling and movement back in his hand.”

Jastrab, 23, races for Team Six Project. Previously he raced for the Continental squad

Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling. In 2024, he finished third at the Radrennen Rund in Fischeln, as well as third at the Roger Millikan Grand Prix. As a junior, Jastrab won a stage of the 2018 Tour de L’Abitibi. The Team Six rider is also a talented track rider. His sister, Megan, is a former junior world champion and currently rides for Team dsm-firmenich PostNL.

The entire staff at Canadian Cycling Magazine hopes for Jastrab’s recovery and rehabilitation and is thankful that the paramedics could treat him so quickly