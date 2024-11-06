Cyclist hit by ambulance driver faces hefty bill for hospital transport

A 71-year-old cyclist has filed a lawsuit against an ambulance company, claiming one of their drivers struck him, transported him to the hospital, and then charged him for the trip, as reported by Oregon Live.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, William Hoesch, was riding his bike in Rainier, Oregon, in October of 2022 when he encountered an ambulance heading in the same direction. As the ambulance driver attempted a right turn, it apparently collided with him, damaging his bike, fracturing his nose, and causing various other injuries.

The crash reportedly occurred just outside the Columbia River Fire & Rescue station in Rainier, as the ambulance was returning from a prior call. The ambulance driver estimated they were traveling between 3 and 16 km/h, while Hoesch told police he believed he was moving at around 8 to 16 km/h.

Following the accident, the ambulance crew reportedly placed the injured Hoesch inside and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Later, Columbia River Fire & Rescue allegedly issued him a bill of $1,862 USD (around $2,500 CAD) for the ride. This charge was on top of roughly $47,000 USD (about $63,000 CAD) in medical bills already incurred from the injuries, with an additional $50,000 USD ($67,000 CAD) anticipated for future surgeries, according to the lawsuit.