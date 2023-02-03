Cyclist hit by motorist in California and then stabbed to death

An emergency room doctor in Long Beach, California was killed when riding his bicycle on Wednesday after a motorist mowed him down and then stabbed him as he lay on the pavement. Michael Mammone, 58, was a physician at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach.

Police said that Vanroy Smith, 39, of Long Beach, hit Mammone with his white Lexus sedan at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway at 3 p.m.

“We are stunned..” The bicyclist killed in Dana Point yesterday has been ID’d as Dr. Michael Mammone, an emergency room physician who worked at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, about 1.5 mile from where he was killed @KTLA more at 3 pic.twitter.com/YgeijleLu1 — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) February 2, 2023

Witnesses at the scene told cops that following the collision Smith exited his car and stabbed Mammone several times. According to ABC7, the onlookers also said that Smith had a BB gun when he approached Mammone, and began shouting at him.

Friends of Mammone said the doctor regularly rode his bike to the hospital.

The witnesses managed to apprehend Smith and hold him until police arrived. Sgt Michael Woodruff called them “brave and heroic” for doing so.

The hospital where Mammone worked, released a statement on Wednesday. “We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend. We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care.”

Smith was arrested and has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Friday.