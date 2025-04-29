Cyclist killed after driver collision during Loch Ness Etape

Some very sad news from Scotland. Steven Wilson died following a collision caused by a driver during the Loch Ness Etape on Sunday. Wilson was 49, according to the BBC. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterward. The male driver and female passenger of the vehicle were unharmed.

The annual event sees thousands of riders ride around the shores of Loch Ness. Scottish police are asking anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Investigation underway

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time,” Sgt. Lewis Macleod said. “I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police to please get in touch.”

The news has shocked locals as well as the organizers of the annual ride.

“We are truly devastated by the news and our heartfelt thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” Malcolm Sutherland, the event director, said. “We are working closely with Police Scotland and relevant authorities as they carry out a full investigation.”

A 49-year-old man who died following a fatal crash on Island Bank Road, Inverness has been named as Steven Wilson. Around 12.10pm on Sunday, 27 April, 2025, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a BMW 120 M Sport. More: https://t.co/gjXBqgLswf pic.twitter.com/XZmXHXN7Qj — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) April 29, 2025

The Etape Loch Ness attracts riders from across the UK and beyond. It is Scotland’s largest closed-road sportive, offering a 106 km route around Loch Ness. Starting and finishing in Inverness, the course features 900 metres of ascent.

The King of the Mountain stage includes a 7.72 km climb with a 380m gain and a gradient of up to 12 per cent. At the event in 2024, 5,600 riders participated.

Highland Council, the local authority in the country, said it would also be investigating. “The council investigates all fatal road collisions that happen on the local authority road network,” a spokesperson said.

The death is a stark reminder of the dangers cyclists face—even in an organized event. Here in Canada, In October 2024, Lindsay Burgess died after a collision during the Tripleshot CrossFondo in Saanich, B.C.