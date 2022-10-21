Cyclist killed in Moncton collision

A 60-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision from a truck driver in Moncton on Wednesday. This is the second time in October that a cyclist has been killed in a collision in New Brunswick.

The RCMP released a statement which read on Wednesday afternoon, Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to an incident where the man, who was riding an e-bike, had died.

The driver of the truck had no injuries. Only a week earlier, another cyclist died in a collision with a commercial delivery truck. The cyclist was 21 and from Ontario. The rider was given first aid but would later succumb to his injuries in the hospital.