Cyclist killed in motor vehicle collision in Belleville, Ont.
The fatal incident took place Sunday
A 76-year-old cyclist has died following a motor vehicle collision in Belleville, Ont., according to a report from CBC.
On Sunday evening police officers responded to a collision between a motorist and cyclist. The man, Rui Hua Wang, was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but would later be pronounced dead.
The Ontario Provincial Police are have begun an investigation into the collision, which took place on Highway 62.