Cyclist killed near Victoria after being struck by motorist during race

A female cyclist in her forties has died after being hit by a pickup driver during the Tripleshot Cross Fondo near Victoria on Sunday. The collision occurred shortly after 10 a.m. north of the city.

Despite immediate assistance from emergency services and medical staff at Victoria General Hospital, the cyclist did not survive. Authorities have confirmed that alcohol was not a contributing factor in the incident.

Driver cooperating with investigation

“Initial investigative steps determined that the incdident occurred at the intersection of Central Saanich Road and Tanner Road,” police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Brailey said on Monday. “The driver of a pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.”

“The Central Saanich Police Service would like to offer their condolences to the family along with thanks to people in the area that rushed to her aid,” the statement added.

Fundraiser for Tripleshot Cycling Club’s youth

This was the ninth edition of the gravel race, which serves as a fundraiser for the Tripleshot Cycling Club‘s youth cycling program. The event is described as Victoria’s “first mass participation off-road cycling event that supports the youth cycling and the continued development of trails on southern Vancouver Island.”

This is an ongoing story, and the investigation is still underway.