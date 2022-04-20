Cyclist suffers severe head injury following attack by gang of teenagers

A 25-year-old cyclist suffered a serious head injury after being attacked by a gang of teenagers in Renfrew, Scotland. The rider was immediately rushed to hospital following the attack to be treated for his injuries.

The attack was unprovoked and baffling to local authorities. The man was riding at 6 p.m. on Saturday when the group of teens rushed out and assaulted him. The violent attack resulted in severe injuries, leaving him with blood pouring from a deep wound in his head.

The group of attackers fled the scene.

“This was an incredibly distressing for the victim who was not known to his attackers,” A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said. “He had been cycling in the area when he was approached by a group of male youths. The youths quickly became aggressive and assaulted the 25-year-old, resulting in a large head wound.”

The cyclist was later released from hospital after he was treated for his head injury.

As of Wednesday, the attackers have not been found. Authorities have launched an investigation, and are asking anyone who may have been witness to the crime, or have dashcam footage to step forward. Police are also checking CCTV footage for more information to identify the suspects.