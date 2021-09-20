Cyclist who died in Don Valley identified

The cyclist who tragically died in Toronto’s Don Valley on Sept. 18 has been identified as 44-year-old Jake Abramowicz.

Early police reports on the accident stated that a cyclist had fallen down a cliff off a trail in E.T. Seton Park, near Eglinton Ave. E. and Don Mills Rd.

Abramowicz was riding on a slightly off-camber portion of a trail called Standard Deviation (formerly known as STD). The details of the crash are still unclear, but it involved a five-foot drop onto a large rock. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dedicated Toronto cyclist

A husband and father to a 10-year-old boy, Abramowicz was a dedicated Toronto cyclist. He could frequently be found riding in the Don Valley and Durham Forest in Uxbridge, On. and was an active member of Toronto’s Facebook MTB community.

Abramowicz was a successful mortgage broker and his counterparts in the industry are also mourning his loss.

Jake worked really, REALLY hard, long hours and great intensity He was a fantastic salesperson: friendly, empathetic, smart, direct and decisive, when he said he was on the client's side, he WAS He was a brilliant mortgage technician, product knowledge, underwriting ability 4/ — Ron Butler (@ronmortgageguy) September 19, 2021

Friends called Abramowicz: “truly one in a million” and “a stellar human being.”

Darryl Weldon, who has been riding with Abramowicz since the pair were teenagers, says the family hopes to install a memorial plaque on the boulder he hit, where there are already flowers placed in his memory.