Cyclists in Spain back on the road after 48 days of lockdown
And there was much rejoicing
May 2nd, 2020 by Rob Sturney | Posted in News | Tags: COVID-19, spotlight
Spain is beginning to emerge from over a month and a half of strict lockdown and cyclists are giddy to be gulping down fresh air and catching breezes instead of fan-flung air as they roll outdoors.
1st day of #deconfinement in #Barcelona. #Run as if you just escaped #Alcatraz … #Spain #España #Catalonia #Catalunya #Barceloneta #running #walking #cycling #skating pic.twitter.com/EBhd5hvbad
— Pure Latin America (@purelamerica) May 2, 2020
Like a prisoner out on parole. (With electronic monitoring cuffs and all to make sure that one don’t leave town). Still, after 48 #coronavirus lockdown days , first legal outdoor ride tasted FREEDOM! Our riders in Girona got a first taste as well as ISN’s media . pic.twitter.com/IiloWAdH9F
— Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) May 2, 2020
It’s really cool today to see so many friends in Spain being able to leave their homes for the first time in nearly 50 days.
— Anthony McCrossan (@antmccrossan) May 2, 2020
Outdoor exercise is limited to 6:00-10:00am and 8:00-8:30pm. CCC pro Victor de la Parte hit the road early to train alone.
Hitting the road as the sun rises.
Víctor de la Parte's first spin on his @ridegiantbikes TCR Advanced SL in 48 days 😍#RideForMore pic.twitter.com/vIsBXKpEcU
— CCC Team (@CCCProTeam) May 2, 2020
To everyone who will ride outside today: Wishing you safety, good health, peace and gratitude. 🚲❤ https://t.co/pCoDCVu1O3
— Alison Jackson (@aliACTIONjackso) May 2, 2020
Italy will be relaxing lockdown rules come Monday, with pros able to resume training. France’s confinement eases on May 11.
Last week, organizers of the Vuelta a España announced that whenever the 2020 edition is held–with the possibility of a November race–the Netherlands start was cancelled. The Grand Tour will be 18 stages instead of 21 and kick off in the Basque country.