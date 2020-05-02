Cyclists in Spain back on the road after 48 days of lockdown

Spain is beginning to emerge from over a month and a half of strict lockdown and cyclists are giddy to be gulping down fresh air and catching breezes instead of fan-flung air as they roll outdoors.

Like a prisoner out on parole. (With electronic monitoring cuffs and all to make sure that one don’t leave town). Still, after 48 #coronavirus lockdown days , first legal outdoor ride tasted FREEDOM! Our riders in Girona got a first taste as well as ISN’s media . pic.twitter.com/IiloWAdH9F — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) May 2, 2020

It’s really cool today to see so many friends in Spain being able to leave their homes for the first time in nearly 50 days. — Anthony McCrossan (@antmccrossan) May 2, 2020

Outdoor exercise is limited to 6:00-10:00am and 8:00-8:30pm. CCC pro Victor de la Parte hit the road early to train alone.

Hitting the road as the sun rises. Víctor de la Parte's first spin on his @ridegiantbikes TCR Advanced SL in 48 days 😍#RideForMore pic.twitter.com/vIsBXKpEcU — CCC Team (@CCCProTeam) May 2, 2020

To everyone who will ride outside today: Wishing you safety, good health, peace and gratitude. 🚲❤ https://t.co/pCoDCVu1O3 — Alison Jackson (@aliACTIONjackso) May 2, 2020

Italy will be relaxing lockdown rules come Monday, with pros able to resume training. France’s confinement eases on May 11.

Last week, organizers of the Vuelta a España announced that whenever the 2020 edition is held–with the possibility of a November race–the Netherlands start was cancelled. The Grand Tour will be 18 stages instead of 21 and kick off in the Basque country.