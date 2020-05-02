Cyclists in Spain back on the road after 48 days of lockdown

And there was much rejoicing

May 2nd, 2020

Spain is beginning to emerge from over a month and a half of strict lockdown and cyclists are giddy to be gulping down fresh air and catching breezes instead of fan-flung air as they roll outdoors.

Outdoor exercise is limited to 6:00-10:00am and 8:00-8:30pm. CCC pro Victor de la Parte hit the road early to train alone.

Italy will be relaxing lockdown rules come Monday, with pros able to resume training. France’s confinement eases on May 11.

Last week, organizers of the Vuelta a España announced that whenever the 2020 edition is held–with the possibility of a November race–the Netherlands start was cancelled. The Grand Tour will be 18 stages instead of 21 and kick off in the Basque country.