Cyclists rally against Halifax mayor’s motion to pause bike lanes

A large group of cyclists gathered outside Halifax City Hall Tuesday morning, rallying against Mayor Andy Fillmore’s motion to pause any new bike lane construction. The mayor’s proposal calls for a halt until city staff can study the existing cycling network amid concerns over rising costs and traffic congestion.

Kelly Granigan, who relies solely on her bicycle for transportation, voiced frustration over the motion.

“We deserve safe infrastructure to get around,” she said to CTV News. “If the excuse is traffic congestion, you don’t want me in front of your car in traffic, you don’t want me taking up space on the road.”

Large crowd at the Halifax Bike Lane Rally. pic.twitter.com/nVz1q7qRCk — Matt Dagley (@mattdagley) June 10, 2025

A work in progress

Halifax has been working since 2017 to complete its 53-kilometre “all ages and abilities” (AAA) cycling network, originally slated for completion in 2022. However, just over half of the network is finished, and costs have ballooned from an initial $25 million to more than $90 million.

Mayor Fillmore faces criticism for the pause proposal. He says he was responding to residents and businesses concerned about the project’s rollout. In a memo shared on social media, Fillmore explained that only $8 million of the budget is covered by provincial and federal funding. That leaves an unexpected $69 million to come from municipal taxes.

“That’s why it’s so much more expensive,” Granigan added. “If they had finished and built it on time, it would have cost less.”

Political?

David Trueman, chair of the Halifax Cycling Coalition, described the proposal as “misguided” and driven by political motives. “If you stop the pipeline, the flow is cut off. And there can be untold delays and escalating costs,” he told the CBC. He added that Halifax has one of the highest active transportation rates in Canada. He warned the city risks losing that progress.

Similar to other spots in Canada

Halifax is among several Canadian cities pausing or attempting to remove current and planned bike lanes. In Alberta, calls to eliminate lanes have appeared in Edmonton and Calgary. In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has long campaigned against Toronto’s bike infrastructure. There is also legislation that limits municipal authority to add new lanes. Similar opposition has arisen in London, Ont., leading to cancellation requests In Moncton, resistance is also increasing.

Halifax council is set to debate the motion Tuesday.