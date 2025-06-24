Cyclists ride to honour cyclist killed in Whitehorse hit-and-run

More than 300 cyclists braved the rain on June 16 in Whitehorse to honour Joseph Morrison, a teacher and cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last year. Morrison was riding near Rabbit’s Foot Canyon along the Alaska Highway when he was struck. The memorial ride was held both to remember him and to call for safer, more inclusive active transportation, organizers said.

The event came just hours after Adam Lougheed pleaded guilty in a Whitehorse courtroom to several charges in connection with Morrison’s death.

Lougheed admitted to driving while prohibited, dangerous driving causing death, and failing to stay at the scene of a fatal crash, according to the CBC.

The ride comes just after another collision involving a cyclist in the area. A well-known para-athlete is recovering in hospital after being hit by a driver while training on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse Saturday.

Darryl Tait, a multi-disciplined athlete and longtime accessibility advocate, was using a hand-cycle hit behind. Tait said was travelling south on the highway shoulder when he was suddenly hit by a passing motorist. Tait is an active road cyclist and mountain biker. He was training for the Canada Summer Games where he would participate as a para-athlete.

Remembering Morrison

Among those who joined the ride to remember Morrison was Rosemary Plaskett.

“Even just riding up here, I was really nervous,” she told CBC. “I’m not sure where the bike lanes are so I was riding on the sidewalks.”

Plaskett said she took part to support Morrison’s wife, Janine, with whom she used to work. Both women lost their husbands in cycling collisions.

“You say goodbye to your husband one day and he never comes back. And I know what that’s like and I know she’s doing the best she can,” Plaskett said.

Plaskett told the CBC it took time before she could get back on her bike. But eventually, she returned to mountain biking.

“I knew my husband would want me to,” she said. “I find it very emotionally satisfying.”