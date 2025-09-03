Cyclists’ union demands stronger security after Vuelta protests

The Professional Cyclists’ Association (CPA) is calling for urgent security improvements at the Vuelta a España after a string of protests disrupted racing and left at least one rider injured.

The union raised concerns after back-to-back interruptions on Tuesday’s stage 10 and Wednesday’s stage 11, which followed a similar incident during last week’s team time trial. In that case, demonstrators waving Palestinian flags blocked the Israel–Premier Tech squad mid-race.

Ongoing demonstrations in Spain

Wednesday’s stage began in Bilbao but was neutralized almost immediately when protesters unfurled a banner across the road. Police quickly moved them aside and the race resumed.

🔴Momentos de tensión en el desarrollo la etapa 11 de #LaVuelta25 en Bilbao Los manifestantes en favor de Palestina intentan interrumpir la competición https://t.co/YG2YEjFBeX pic.twitter.com/9nYgnmOVVG — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) September 3, 2025

While the CPA stressed it respects the right to protest, it warned that riders’ lives should not be put at risk.

“It is unacceptable that associations, whatever their nature or motivations, should allow themselves to compromise the safety and physical integrity of athletes on the road,” the union said in a statement. “Cycling is a demanding sport that requires total dedication and superhuman effort. It is unacceptable that external threats should add to these difficulties. The CPA will never tolerate irresponsible and dangerous actions by a minority that endanger the lives of our members.”

🚨 Official communication | Comunicación oficial 🚨 ℹ️ The GC times were taken 3km before the finish line today. There is no stage winner. ℹ️ La etapa ha finalizado a 3 kilómetros de meta, donde se recogen los tiempos para la clasificación general. No hay ganador de etapa… — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 3, 2025

The group urged Spanish security forces to take all necessary measures to protect riders in the days ahead.

Tuesday’s protest forced several riders to swerve across the road, with Simone Petilli of Intermarché–Wanty crashing to the tarmac.

“I understand that is not a good situation, but yesterday I crashed because of a protest on the road,” Petilli posted on X. “Please, we are just cyclists and we are doing our job, but if it will continue like this our safety is not guaranteed anymore, and we feel in danger! We just want to race.”

There has been no official comment from either the Vuelta organizers or the UCI.