Cyclocross weekend roundup

There was plenty of ‘cross action this past weekend in Europe and stateside. The UCI World Cup headed back across the pond after their week-long visit to the United States. The fourth event of the series went down on the famous sandy course in Zonhoven, Belgium. Plus, lots of action at the final two USCX races in Cincinnati.

UCI World Cup

It was a warm and sunny day in Belgium, with dry courses making for a fast event, despite the usual tough slogs through the sand each lap.

In the men’s race, a group of six with all the favourites got ahead, with Toon Aerts ultimately sailing to a decisive victory. His Baloise Trek Lions teammate Lars Van Der Haar rolled in ten seconds later for second, with the UCI World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) rounding out the podium. Canada’s Cameron Jette finished in 40th.

In the women’s race, Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took her first World Cup of the year. The Dutch rider was quickest in the dunes, gapping Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 46 seconds. Third place went to European champion Ceylin Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) who rallied on the last lap to take the final spot on the podium.

USCX

Day one

There were two days of racing this past weekend in Cincinnati, the final leg of the USCX series. On day one, Eric Brunner took the win. There was a strong Canadian contingent, with Michael van den Ham finishing eighth. Youngster Lief Rodgers finished 20th, and Hugo Brisebois came in 32nd.

Maghalie Rochette scored an impressive win, taking top honours on day one beating France’s Caroline Mani with Canadian Sidney McGill making it a big day for Canada, finishing third.

Maghalie Rochette wins women's Kings CX https://t.co/p9vgQaDcQj pic.twitter.com/IeEkg5LIiN — The Cycle Collective (@cyclecollective) October 23, 2021

Canadians also fared well in the junior women’s race, with Ava Holmgren winning, and her sister Isabella finishing sixth. In the junior men’s race. Canada’s Ian Ackert just missed out on a win, settling for second.

Day two

In the women’s race, Rochette made it a double, once again besting France’s Caroline Mani. American Madigan Munro finished third. In the men’s race, Kerry Werner finished first, with Van Den Ham bettering his Saturday result, finishing fifth. Rodgers came in 35th, followed closely by Brisebois in 36th. Isabella and Ava Holmgren finished first and second, and Ackert would better his Saturday result with a win.