Dahon launches folding cargo ebike

On Friday, Dahon showcased its electric and non-electric folding bikes, as well as their updated sharing 360 programme.

Electric folding bike

The Cargoe T5 is an electric folding cargo bike. It has a maximum cargo capacity of 250 kg, and a 35 per cent size reduction once folded. You can also add child seats and canopy. It comes with 250w mid-motor, and a 48V/20Ah battery, with four levels of electric assist.

D-alpha aluminum

The R-alpha is a tough, aluminum, diamond frame with seven speeds, and an additional rear roller rack for convenient vertical storage.

Sharing 360 program

Sharing 360 is Dahon’s technology-sharing program, which aims to to improve green mobility by licensing patented technology for use by brands and manufacturers worldwide. In April Dahon announced the Sharing 360 range expansion, to include:

– the new Jaw Hinge II, a large tooth concealed folding hinge

– the upgraded Eiffel Handlepost and, squared tube folding stem,

– quick release training wheels

– toolless and stowable training wheels

– the Safety Disc Break, an inset disc break that achieves up to a 15mm narrower profile

– D4A and D2D stem, quick release adjustable risers

– Newton Double Break, a single piston break with the power and performance of dual pistons.

For more information, check out Dahon.com