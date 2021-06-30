‘Dale!’ Pitbull announces partnership with Peloton competitor Echelon

American musician Armando Christian Pérez, known professionally as Pitbull, is investing in Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, a Peloton competitor. The Grammy-winning 40-year-old is not just putting money into the company—he says, in partnership with Echelon, “we will create our own meta-verse in the fitness world.”

Pitbull x Echelon

Pitbull says that the entertainment industry isn’t taking full advantage of fitness as a platform for its work. His multi-year agreement, which was officially announced Tuesday, includes a dedicated channel on Echelon (called “Ride With Pitbull,”) and exclusive access to his music catalogue in the fitness sector. Themed rides will feature music from the rapper along with his frequent collaborators, such as Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony and Becky G.

Pitbull is most known for his music, but he has also been involved in several businesses in recent years, investing in companies such as Nascar team Trackhouse Racing, cold-brew maker Made Coffee and Clmbr workout machines. He also has a Florida-based charter school nonprofit called Slam.

The arrangement with Echelon started when Pitbulls’ official dancers the Most Bad Ones connected the musician with Echelon CEO Lou Lentine earlier this year. The details of the agreement between Lentine and Pitbull, which involve the dancers participating in classes and an Echelon anthem, were worked out on a yacht. According to Echelon, the new “anthem” will “inspire members, and get the world moving and feeling good.” The track will be released as a single on his new album and Pitbull says he’ll be playing it on his upcoming tour.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a Pitbull co-branded Pitbull spin bike from the Echelon website, along with other merch such as water bottles and athleisure clothing.

Echelon says it’s currently in talks with other artists for similar agreements, including a country group, though it hasn’t yet announced who.