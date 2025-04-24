Damping vs. dampening: Why mountain bikers should know the difference

Modern suspension is more than just a spring in a tube. Without damping, every bump would launch you like a pogo stick. Damping is the controlled resistance that governs how your suspension compresses and rebounds, letting you stay planted, composed and in control on everything from flow trails to full-on chunderfests. Let’s break it down into the core concepts: compression damping, rebound damping and the magic of high- and low-speed circuits.

Compression damping: Controlling the hit

Compression damping manages how fast your fork or shock compresses when it encounters an obstacle. Whether it’s a root, a jump landing, or a braking force pushing into your front end, compression damping resists that motion—keeping your bike from diving too far, too fast.

More compression damping equals more support. It keeps your bike riding higher in its travel and feeling more predictable. Less compression damping equals more plushness, more sensitivity—great for traction on rough terrain, but possibly wallowy under hard braking or steep terrain.

Most modern forks and shocks offer external compression adjustments, which might be a simple open/firm switch or a dial with a range of clicks. Heavier riders, aggressive terrain, or high-speed riding often benefit from more compression damping. Lighter riders or smoother trails? You might prefer it more open.

Rebound damping: The return trip

Rebound damping controls how quickly your suspension returns to its original position after being compressed. It’s critical for traction and stability—too little and the bike bounces like a trampoline. Too much and your suspension packs down, riding deeper in its travel and eventually feeling harsh.

Rebound settings should match your spring rate. Heavier springs or higher air pressures store more energy, which means more rebound damping is usually required to prevent the bike from kicking back too fast. Fine-tuning rebound is about finding that sweet spot where your suspension extends quickly enough to track the terrain, but not so fast that it becomes erratic.

Start slow—adjust a click or two at a time and always test with real trail conditions, not just the parking lot bounce test.

High-speed vs. low-speed damping: It’s not how fast you ride

This is where things get more nuanced. High-speed and low-speed damping don’t refer to how fast you’re going, but how fast the suspension is compressing or rebounding.

Low-speed damping controls slower inputs—think body movements like pedaling, pumping through rollers, or gentle trail undulations.

High-speed damping comes into play during fast hits—square-edged rocks, jump landings, root bombs at speed.

In both compression and rebound circuits, your suspension has two separate damping “checkout lines”—low-speed and high-speed flow paths. At slower shaft speeds, oil flows through the low-speed circuit. When things get rough and forces ramp up, the high-speed circuit opens via shim stacks or sprung valves, allowing more oil to move quickly while maintaining control.

Increasing low-speed damping makes your suspension resist slow compressions (helpful for tech climbing or pedaling support). Increasing high-speed damping makes your suspension resist sudden forces (helpful for jump landings or harsh chatter), but too much can make things feel harsh. The key is balance.

Why it all matters

Dialled damping is what separates a good suspension setup from a great one. It’s not about having the fanciest shock on the market—it’s about understanding what the dials do and how they affect your ride. Whether you’re racing enduro, sessioning jump lines, or just chasing smoother turns, tuning your damping is one of the best ways to make your bike feel faster, more stable and more fun.

Dampening: the elephant in the room

Dampening has nothing to do with suspension. It literally means to make something slightly wet. To moisten. So when your buddy talks about his fork dampening, there’s a chance he’s talking about cleaning his bike. But probably not.

It’s a common mistake. It’s like saying irregardless, for all intensive purposes or sixty of one, half dozen of the other. It’s wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong. But should you correct your buddy’s mistake? Heck yes you should. And then you should razz him about it for the rest of time.