Daniel Manibal, champion of women’s cycling, dies at 73

Daniel Manibal, a key figure in the development of women’s cycling in Quebec and Canada, has died at the age of 73.

A passionate advocate for the sport, Manibal played a key role in organizing international races that gave female cyclists a platform to compete at the highest level. He behind 12 editions of the Montreal women’s world cup. The one-day race was held from 1998 to 2009 that drew many of the world’s top riders and helped raise the profile of women’s cycling on the global stage.

A builder of major stage races

In addition to the World Cup, Manibal helped launch and oversee the Tour du Grand Montréal. It was a multi-day stage race that ran for eight editions between 2002 and 2009. He also led the organization of the Tour de Prince Edward Island, another stage race held from 2007 to 2009.

Lasting impact on the sport

Manibal’s influence went well beyond race organizing. His commitment to the sport helped shape the careers of many athletes. The Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) honoured his contributions, saying his work would continue to inspire future generations of cyclists and event organizers.

Manibal died Feb. 14 in Terrebonne, Que. surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 11, 1951, in Malartic, Abitibi, to Monique Gagnon and Alphonse Manibal.

He is survived by his wife, Jacinthe; his daughter, Gabrielle (Sébastien); his grandson, Arthur; and the mother of his child, Luce. Manibal also leaves behind his sister, Marie-France (Edward); his brother, Jean-François (Suzanne); his father-in-law, Claude (late Rachel); and his brother-in-law, Jérôme (Karine). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Johanna (Claude), Mathilde and Charles, as well as his great-nephews, Alexander (Geneviève) and Nicholas (Courtney), along with extended family, friends and longtime colleagues.