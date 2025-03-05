Danish teenager to make history at Strade Bianche

On Saturday, 18-year-old phenom Albert Philipsen of Denmark will make history: becoming the youngest rider to race at Strade Bianche.

The Dane, who rides for Lidl-Trek, will be on the team for the Italian race, according to TV2. Philipsen is the youngest rider to race, breaking the previous record by 274 days, or three-quarters of a year.

Philipsen appears to be a generational talent. In 2023, he won both the road and XCO world championships as a junior. He was in his first year under-19 and was also the youngest rider to win the junior worlds.

He would repeat with another rainbow jersey at the 2024 UCI XCO world championships. Philipsen began the road worlds in 2024 as the odds-on favourite to win. The Dane would make what ultimately became the winning move but crashed on a slippery descent with 23 km to go.

At his first WorldTour race of the season, the Santos Tour Down Under, he finished 17th overall, snagging the white jersey for best young rider.

The 213-km course includes 70 km of gravel spread across 14 sectors. Sector 5 (11.9 km) and Sector 6 (8 km) are particularly challenging, separated by just 1 km of tarmac. The San Martino in Grania sector (9.5 km) features relentless rolling terrain before culminating in a winding climb. Monte Sante Marie, stretching 11.5 km, is considered the toughest part of the race.

In Siena, the final 900 m are paved with cobblestones and feature a steep 10 per cent gradient, peaking at 16 per cent on Via Santa Caterina. The women’s race covers 136 km and includes 13 gravel sectors, with a gruelling back-to-back section at San Martino.

In 2024, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stunned with an 81-km solo attack and is aiming for a third Strade Bianche win. However, 2022 champion Tom Pidcock, now with Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, could spoil the parade.

