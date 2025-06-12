Dauphiné Stage 5 preview: A day for Van der Poel to take yellow?

Stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné could offer Mathieu van der Poel a shot at the leader’s jersey, but it won’t come without a fight. The 167-kilometre route from Amplepuis to Mâcon is tailor-made for uncertainty: it begins flat, then tosses in a trio of punchy climbs that might derail the sprinters’ plans.

With ascents of 6.7 km at 5.6 per cent, 4.7 km at 5 per cent, and 5.4 km at 4.6 per cent spaced in the final 75 km, the terrain opens the door for aggressive riding. None of the climbs are long or steep enough to split the race wide open, but they could give a breakaway the breathing room it needs — especially if the peloton hesitates.

From the final descent to the line, the roads are largely flat and fast, though a sharp 180-degree bend just before the final kilometre could catch out any disorganized chase.

Remco Evenepoel crushed the stage 4 time trial Wednesday. He beat runner-up Jonas Vingegaard by 21 seconds and fourth-place Tadej Pogačar by 49 seconds. The Belgian delivered Soudal-QuickStep’s 1000th victory in 23 years and took the race lead from Iván Romeo. Michael Leonard was the top Canadian, finishing 23rd. Van der Poel, in his green skinsuit for leading points, finished 6th and now sits 4th overall. He’s just 14 seconds behind the Olympic champion.

If he does snag yellow, it may only be for a day as the final days of the Dauphine ain’t easy. Friday’s stage has several climbs and has a brutal summit finish. Stage 7 on Saturday ends on the Valmeinier: 16 km at around 6 per cent gradient. Sunday’s finale is essentially entirely uphill after the midpoint. It should make for some seriously epic racing. And plenty of legbreaking.

To watch the race, tune into Flobikes.com at 9:25 a.m. EDT. Afterwards, check back here for a full report from Canadian Cycling Magazine.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions