Dauphiné Stage 7: Another punishing day in the alps—now what?

Friday saw Tadej Pogačar dominate the stage, with Jonas Vingegaard barely able to hold onto his wheel for long in the final climb. The Dane would lose a minute, with the world champ swapping his rainbow jersey for yellow. If Friday’s Stage 6 was tough, Saturday’s Stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, starting in Grand-Aigueblanche, is even worse. Riders will immediately tackle the 24.6-km ascent. It grinds upward at an average of 6.2 per cent.

The descent into La Chambre gives only a little break before the road rises again. The peloton then heads to the Col de la Croix de Fer. At 22.4 km long and averaging 6.9 per cent, the second climb may be even more punishing than the first.

Following that, there is a sweeping descent into Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. There’s around 15 km of flattish terrain before the riders hit the base of the day’s final ascent: Valmeinier 1800. This last climb stretches for 16.5 km at an average gradient of 6.7 per cent. It will cap off a stage that packs nearly 5,000 metres of vertical gain into just 130 km.

Cycling fans wondered about Pogačar’s condition following the TT at the Critérium du Dauphiné. However, on Friday, Pogi answered any doubts.

“The time trial certainly gave me headaches. I never like to lose time. But I now know that I have to work on it for the Tour,” he said.

As far as his victory on Friday, he expressed satisfaction with both his effort and the time he gained over his rivals.

“I went flat out for a while and knew I had to keep it up for 15 minutes. So I chose my pace and my legs followed. It was a good choice to be in front. Taking a minute is certainly positive.”

There are always good days and bad days in stage racing, so who knows what might happen. You can catch the action on Flobikes.com, starting at 8:25 a.m. EDT and your pals at Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report afterwards.

