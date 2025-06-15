Dauphiné Stage 8: Gee, wonder who will win?

Stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné brings the race to a close with a slightly less punishing route than the past few days. But it is still going to be a tough day in the saddle. Riders will face three moderate ascents before tackling the final climb up to Mont-Cenis. It is 9.7 km at 7 per cent, reaching over 2,000 m in altitude. With no real descent, the summit crests five km from the finish. Then, there’s a fast, flat run along the lakeside to the line. Two early categorized climbs may shape the day’s breakaway.

Pogi the destroyer

The question is, can anyone do anything with Tadej Pogačar? After a disappointing TT where he finished fourth, it almost seemed like he was human. Well, the past few days have answered that, with a giant nope!

The world champion has dropped Visma–Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard with relative ease. Although on Saturday the Dane fought back to limit his losses, the Slovenian has clearly made a statement about the upcoming Tour de France, just weeks away.

Pogi took back the yellow jersey with a commanding win in Friday’s high-mountain stage at the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné. The Team UAE Emirates rider followed up with another dominant performance on Saturday’s queen stage. The win marked his 98th career victory and his 10th of the season. With only one stage remaining, he is very, very much in control of the race.

Vingegaard and Florian Lipowitz finished second and third on both mountain stages. Those rides solidified their spots on the overall podium.

Sure, you could say that watching the Slovenian annihilate everyone in races is boring, but you are also witnessing one of the greatest male cyclists of all time.

To tune in, go to Flobikes.com at 9:15 a.m. EDT. After the race, check back with Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions