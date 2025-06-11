Dauphiné TT preview: a true test for Pogačar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel

On day four of the Critérium du Dauphiné, riders face a 17.4-km individual time trial featuring a tough little climb near the midpoint. The ascent at Les Freydières isroughly 1.6 km at an average gradient exceeding 8 per cent.

At first, there is a flat approach along the Rhône River from Charmes-sur-Rhône, followed by the steep climb up to Les Freydières. Following that there is a fast descent to the finish line in Saint-Péray.

This time trial represents a major test for general classification contenders. That includes Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Tadej Pogačar (Team UAE Emirates), and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma – Lease a bike ). Evenepoel, as reigning Olympic and world time trial champion, enters as a favourite. But, c’mon, Pogačar and Vingegaard have both posted impressive chronos.

In a stage race, it’s usually the solely GC riders who contest the contre-la-montre — but there are also specialists aiming for the win. Everyone else will be cruising in, carefully calculating just how fast they need to go to make the time cut.

It will also be an important benchmark for Evenepoel, Pogačar and Vingegaard, with the Tour de France looming.

Start times are done in reverse order of the GC. Pogačar sits 7th overall, Vingegaard 11th, and Evenepoel 13th. The last rider off will be Iván Romeo (Movistar Team), who is a strong time triallist himself. However, he will need a very special ride to keep the yellow jersey (erm… skinsuit), with the GC favourites having already started before him. On Tuesday, Romeo took the biggest win of his pro career, in a breakaway that included Mathieu van der Poel.

Coverage on FloBikes begins at 9:25 a.m. EDT. Although it’s a relatively short TT, this stage promises a significant shake-up in the GC.

After the stage, check back here. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report and photos of the day’s events. Let the suffering begin!

