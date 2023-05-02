David Byrne rode a bike to the Met Gala which is the absolute best

Musician and filmmaker David Byrne showed up to one of the swankiest parties in the world on a bike. Clad in an all-white tuxedo, his accessory du jour was a bike. Byrne’s love of two wheels is hardly a secret. He once mentioned his love of cycling to NPR. “I ride my bike almost every day here in New York. It’s getting safer to do so, but I do have to be fairly alert when riding on the streets as opposed to riding on the Hudson River bike path or similar protected lanes,” he said.

His book, “Bicycle Diaries,” published in 2009, he even mentioned that cycling was “faster than a walk, slower than a train, and slightly higher than a person.”

In the documentary about Talking Heads, “Stop Making Sense,” there are several scenes of him riding through New York.

The Met Gala began in 1948, and each year the guests are given a theme in which to base their outrageous outfits. For 2023, the theme was Karl Lagerfied: A Line Of Beauty. That is why Byrne sported a white outfit. Lagerfeld was a fashion designed who died in 2019. He worked for many of the famous fashion brands including Balmain, Patou, and Chloé, before ultimately landing at Chanel in 1983.