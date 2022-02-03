David Dekker had a scary crash down into a ravine

With 12 km of the second stage of the Tour of Valencia to go, Dutch rider David Dekker went down hard after he didn’t nail a sharp curve. Fellow Dutch rider Fabio Jackobsen would ultimately take the second stage of the the Spanish race, ahead of Colombian Juan Sebastián Molano and Italian Elia Viviani.

This was Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl’s second win in a row, following Remco Evenepoel taking the first stage on Wednesday.

As you can see below, a rider hit the deck first, but it’s not clear that Dekker was trying to avoid him. Rather, Dekker as well took the wrong line through the bend, heading down the ravine.

The 24-year-old sprinter from Jumbo-Visma and son of former pro Erik Dekker did eventually manage to get himself from the ravine. The Tour of Valencia concludes tomorrow with a very difficult final stage. The third stage has four climbs leading up to the finish, as the riders face a mountain of 5.5 km with an average gradient of 10.2 per cent.

You can see Dekker hit the deck below.

Wat een enge valpartij in #VCV2022… Gelukkig kwam er snel beeld van de coureur van @JumboVismaRoad met fiets en al uit het ravijn is geklommen pic.twitter.com/ti5QMR8b56 — Sven Spoormakers (@SvenSpoormakers) February 3, 2022

According to his team, however, he was unable to finish the stage.

🇪🇸 #VCV2022 Unfortunately @dekkerdavid did not finish due to a nasty crash. He has scrapes and bruises. Get well soon, David!🍀 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) February 3, 2022

It does sound though, that he is feeling fine, given the circumstances.