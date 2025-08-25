David Gaudu claims third career Vuelta stage win on final day in Italy

A furious uphill sprint was David Gaudu’s glory on Monday’s stage of the 80th Vuelta a España. The Frenchman’s third career Vuelta victory ties him on time with Jonas Vingegaard, who kept the red leader’s jersey.

The Course

The last and shortest Italian leg had a Cat. 2 in its middle and a Cat. 4 finish in Ceres. The final 20 kilometres were essentially a long uphill drag.

Alessandro Verre, who grabbed the blue polka dot jersey on Stage 1 before losing the competition lead to Vingegaard the next day, was included in Monday’s breakaway quartet. The foursome hit the Cat. 2 Issiglio with over a two-minute lead, and Verre bolted with American Sean Quinn, the be-dotted rider earning the five points and reclaiming the KOM lead. Lidl-Trek pulled the peloton with Mads Pedersen’s interests in mind.

Quinn scampered away from Verre and wouldn’t be collared until 19 km to go on the long uphill drag. The peloton steamed towards the climb proper, the last 2.5 km.

Lidl, Movistar and Visma were all focused at the front. Ineos led under the red kite, but Lidl seized the wheel before the last turn. Gaudu claimed the inside and launched his sprint earlier than Pedersen.

2025 Vuelta a España Stage 3

1) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) 2:59:24

2) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) s.t

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

2025 Vuelta a España GC

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) 10:55:36

2) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

3) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Lidl-Trek) +0:08