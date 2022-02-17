David Gaudu wins a crashy finale at the second stage of the Volta ao Algarve

French rider David Gaudu (Groupama/FDJ) took the win on the second stage of theon the first Volta ao Algarve in Portugal today, besting a small group up the finishing climb. 21 riders came together at the top of the final climb, with Gaudu managing to avoid a crash in the finale and take the win.

After the final corner, Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) collided and hit the deck. In the earlier bend, race favourite Remco Evenepoel almost crashed into the barrier, and was subsequently blocked by the crash between Higuita and Foss.

Gaudu will now take over the overall lead from Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). The Dutchman was dropped in the final hills, and drops to second overall.

The French rider has long been thought as one of the great white hopes in French cycling. In 2016, Gaudu won the Tour de l’Avenir, the most prestigious U23 cycling race and often thought as a precursor to the Tour de France.

In 2021, he finished third Liège–Bastogne–Liège, as well as eleventh at the Tour.

You can watch the hairy finale below.