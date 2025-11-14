David Lappartient says ‘mais non’ to pay-to-watch road races, warns of public backlash

Paying to watch a ‘cross, mountain bike, or track race is pretty normal in cycling, but the idea of charging spectators to see a road race is almost unheard of. The UCI has explored alternative funding models for years, yet entrance fees for road races remain controversial. And the UCI big boss David Lappartient is firmly against the idea.

On Nov. 6, former pro Jérôme Pineau suggested charging spectators for the last five km of Alpe d’Huez during the Tour de France. On the RMC Sport’s Grand Plateau podcast, he said: “I’m going to shock some people. But they’ve created a route that will go up Alpe d’Huez twice. So let’s privatize the last five km,” Pineau said. “Let’s charge admission! Let’s have VIPs, let’s create something to make money!”

Marc Madiot, team manager at Groupama-FDJ, was also on the show but dismissed the proposal.

“We’re the last major sport that’s free. It’s one of the sport’s strengths. Offering more hospitality won’t solve our problems,” he said.

Lappartient echoed that skepticism.

Speaking to Ouest-France, he explained, “If you try to get people to pay to see the Tour, you get huge resistance. Just look at what happens when you tinker with the pension system.” At the same time, he acknowledged that France’s social security and tax framework places extra financial strain on French teams: “There are a lot of extra costs due to the French model. With the same budget, you get less. That is a reality that goes beyond sport.”

Madiot also mentioned the problems French teams face heavier employment and tax obligations than some rivals. “Apart from state sponsors (i.e., Team UAE Emirates, Bahrain), it’s difficult to exist in the peloton these days. Cycling used to be for workers and farmers; now it’s a sport for the rich.”

Pineau is known for saying…stuff, on podcasts. There was that time where he was convinced Sepp Kuss was motordoping, for example. And despite his passionate plea, it doesn’t sound like Ticketmaster will be charging for pro bike races anytime soon.