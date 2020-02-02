Silver for Chernove on Day 3 of Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Ontario

Tristen Chernove’s streak of silvers continued on Saturday, in two more close races at 2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships. The Cranbrook, B.C. rider wasn’t the only one in the hunt for medals, though. Keely Shaw missed the podium by the narrowest of margins, while Ed Veal and Lowell Taylor set a new Canadian record.

Chernove wraps up Omnium in silver after Scratch Race

Chernove continued his impressive run of silver medals at the 2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships on Saturday. By the time the Omnium wrapped up, he would have two more medals to add to his expansive collection.

On Saturday morning, Chernove trailed Alexandre Leaute of France in the men’s C2 Omnium standings going into the Scratch Race, an event where the Canadian was the defending champion. Chernove looked posed to repeat his performance, riding a tactical race to maximize points. Spanish rider Maurice Eckhard escaped the group late in the race, though, taking advantage of indecision among the favorites to open up a gap. Chernove chased, but came just short. Half a bike length at the finish line separated Chernove from the gold.

Silver in the Scratch Race solidified the Cranbrook, B.C. riders silver in the Omnium, behind Leaute. Less than 10 points separated the two after a weekend of racing.

“I feel good about the race and the way I raced; I stepped up my confidence again after a pretty rough start to the weekend. Maurice got the win, which is terrific for him. With a couple of laps to go I realized it was up to me, and I had to risk burning matches. I reeled him in, but was just a second or two too late,” said Chernove.

Shaw thousandths of a second shy of podium

In the Individual Pursuit, Keely Shaw of Midale, Sask. came within 75-thousandths of a second from earning bronze on Saturday. After qualifying third in the C4 women’s Individual Pursuit, the Canadian faced off against Shawn Morelli of the United States in the bronze medal final. This time, the American was able to find a bit more speed, to push Shaw into fourth.

Marie-Claude Molnar finished fifth in the Scratch Race, behind race winner Emily Petricola of Australia. That result put her sixth overall in the women’s C4 Omnium. Earlier on Saturday, Molnar had placed sixth in the C4 women’s Individual Pursuit qualifying.

Taylor and Veal settle in to tandem with speed

Lowell Taylor and pilot Ed Veal continued to show impressive speed in their tandem partnership. The duo set a new Canadian record in the 1000 metre time trial on Saturday. The feat, and time of 1:04.722 is all the more impressive for being their first ever attempt at the event.

2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships: Day 3 Gallery

Photography by Kevin MacKinnon