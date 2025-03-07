Deceuninck to end title sponsorship with Alpecin in 2025

There will be a different name on the jersey of Mathieu van der Poel and Puck Pieterse in 2025. On Friday, it was announced that Belgian company Deceuninck will end its title sponsorship in cycling at the end of 2025, according to Sporza.

Christoph Roodhooft and his brother Philip manage both the men’s team—Alpecin-Deceuninck—and the women’s team Fenix-Deceuninck.

The company, which makes PVC windows and doors, has been part of the team since 2022. Although it will no longer be a title sponsor, you’ll still see it on the men’s team jersey, albeit smaller.

“The successful partnership has delivered the desired results in terms of brand awareness,” said Francis Van Eeckhout, Deceuninck’s executive chairman, in a press release. “In consultation with the team management, we have come to the conclusion that we can continue to strengthen each other in a different form of collaboration.”

Philip Roodhooft added that, “The gratitude for their commitment far outweighs any disappointment about the decision to take a step back. Of course, this creates a challenge for us as a team, but we were informed in time and are doing everything we can to secure a solid second name partner once again.”

The sponsor certainly got its money’s worth. Van der Poel won several monuments in the kit—and wore the rainbow jersey on both the road and ‘cross with Deceuninck’s name on his kit.

Jasper Philipsen took Tour de France stage victories as well as the green jersey during the sponsor’s tenure. Puck Pieterse has been one of the dominant riders on the ‘cross circuit, and in her debut, took a stage of the Tour de France Femmes as well as the best young rider’s jersey.

The next race for both the men’s and women’s team is Strade Bianche, on Saturday.