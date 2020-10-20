Defending champion Primož Roglič wins first stage of Vuelta a España

At the Vuelta a España, defending champion Primož Roglič is looking to avenge his season after losing the Tour de France to compatriot Tadej Pogacar–something he took a big step towards by winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege–and he flew his flag with a victory on Tuesday’s mountainous opening stage. It was the first time the Vuelta started in the Basque Country since 1961 and the fifth time overall. Stage 1 wasn’t a good one for Michael Woods, as the Canadian crashed at a critical juncture of the finale.

In the Vuelta’s GC competition Michael Woods was supporting Dani Martinez, who faced Richard Carapaz, Dani Martinez, Thibaut Pinot, Tom Dumoulin, Roglič, Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde, Emanuel Buchmann and Guillaume Martin.

The Course

Stage 1 wasn’t fooling around. The second half of the 173 km route held three Cat. 3 climbs before the sort-of summit finish; Cat. 1 Alto de Arrate (5 km of 8.5 percent) crested 3.5 km before the finish in Arrate. It was a climb used often in the Tour of the Basque Country. The climb proceeding the Arrate, Alto de Elgeta (2.9 km of 8.8 percent), also seemed like a likely grade to elicit an attack.

That's an interesting way to start a Grand Tour, to say the least.

Irun – Arrate (173 kilometer) is the opener of the 75th #LaVuelta20. pic.twitter.com/Uzw33X5gPx — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 20, 2020

Unlike the gigantic breakaway in Tuesday’s stage of the Giro, the first fugitive group of the 2020 Vuelta was a quintet. Movistar and Jumbo-Visma led the peloton. The escapees were allowed a short leash and the breakaway was dispatched with 24 km to race.

Alto de Elgeta

On a narrow road through a village, Michael Woods crashed and was held up for a long time. With his Ineos Grenadiers on the front Chris Froome was distanced and came in over 11 minutes after the winner. Thibaut Pinot faded back too and lost almost 10 minutes.



Alto de Arrate

Today's final climb, Arrate. The classic side used in Euskal Bizikleta and Vuelta a Pais Vasco. 4,4 km@9,3%. In 1995, Berzin and Zulle climbed it in 11 min 55 sec. Today, they should normally go one minute slower. (via https://t.co/l7LlabsEZz) #LaVuelta pic.twitter.com/Wlcf3YIEcJ — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) October 20, 2020

Ineos pulled to the foot of the Arrate.

Sepp Kuss attacked with 4.7 km to climb. Carapaz, Roglič , Mas, Hugh Carthy, and Dan Martin made it over. Esteban Chaves brought over two others, George Bennett and Felix “Three S” Grossschartner.

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta20 Hitting the final 4km and the attacks are coming thick and fast on the slopes from a very reduced bunch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9KqX7buw3V — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) October 20, 2020

Bennett couldn’t hold teammate Kuss’s pace. Behind, the closest chase group contained Valverde and Dumoulin.

The elite octet tipped over the top of Arrate with 2 km to go. Carthy tried to bolt on the others, but only dropped Kuss. Roglič attacked at the red kite and would not be denied; he has now won at least one stage in all seven Grand Tours he has started. Slovenians won stages in both the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta on Tuesday.

Woods lost over 18 minutes.

The mountainous first week continues on Wednesday. A 9 km, 7.9 percent climb crests 17 km from the finish in Lekunberri.

2020 Vuelta a España Stage 1

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 4:22:34

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos) +0:01

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.

94) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +15:20

157) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +18:29

2020 Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 4:22:34

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos) +0:05

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:07