Démare sprints to his second 2020 Giro d’Italia stage triumph

Arnaud Démare joined Filippo Ganna in taking a brace of 2020 Giro d’Italia victories, winning Thursday’s sixth stage into Matera. Démare also won Stage 4 on the last day in Sicily. João Almeida was safe in the pink jersey.

The Course

It looked like one for the sprinters on Thursday even with an uphill finish. The start in the Calabrian town of Castrovillari and finish in Matera–a charming town of stone houses carved out of caves and cliffs in the Basilicata region–were separated by 188 km. Despite the look of the profile, there was only one categorized climb.

Stage 6 of the #Giro should be a spectacular one, judging by the profile: 189 kilometers between Castrovillari and Matera, where a tricky and demanding uphill finish awaits. pic.twitter.com/oD3o8biate — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 8, 2020

Four riders pried open a seven-minute gap after 25 km.

Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe did most of the pulling as the Cat. 3 approached. The Galleria Millotta was 4.7 km long at 6.9 percent. It was on the other side of the climb where the last fugitive was swept up.

The colour blocks formed at the front of the peloton as the race reached Matera town limits. Things got pretty steep with 2.5 km to go, decanting the field. Vincenzo Nibali took over the front just after the red kite, then Jakob Fuglsang grabbed the reins.

Démare emerged from the bunch with a huge move that no one could match.

Sagan, second on two stages and eighth on Thursday, has another chance to sprint to victory on Friday.

2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 6

1) Arnaud Démare (France/Groupama-FDJ) 4:54:38

2) Michael Matthews (Australia/Sunweb) s.t.

3) Fabio Felline (Italy/Astana) s.t.



2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step 22:01:01

2) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +0:43

3) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Sunweb) +0:48