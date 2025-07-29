Demi Vollering medical update after crash

It wasn’t the best way for one of the biggest favourites to begin her 2025 Tour de France Femmes–with a late crash during Stage 3.

Drama unfolded in the final three kilometres when a crash brought down several riders, including Demi Vollering. The FDJ–SUEZ leader struggled to get back on her bike and had to be assisted to the finish line, clearly in pain. Since the incident happened within the last five km, Vollering was credited with the same time as the main group.

Initially, the team posted that the team doctor’s examinations revealed that Demi Vollering has multiple bruises. “In the evening, Demi underwent an initial assessment for a possible concussion,” a statement read.”Given the absence of any urgent medical concerns, the team’s medical staff, Demi Vollering, and FDJ-SUEZ management jointly decided not to go to the hospital that evening.

Following medical protocols, the team conducted additional medical examinations on Tuesday morning. According to the team doctor, the risk of concussion has been excluded.

“Supported by the team, Demi Vollering is determined to take the start of the day’s stage. The FDJ-SUEZ team will remain particularly vigilant to Demi’s situation and his resumption of efforts (warm-up and race),” it concluded.

In 2024, Vollering just missed out on another TdFF win–in a thrilling final stage up Alpe d’Huez. Katarzyna Niewiadoma rode an incredible race in her yellow jersey–and despite the Dutchwoman’s effort, kept it by just four seconds.

Stage 4 is another flat stage, but starting Wednesday, the roads get much, much hillier and the GC fight will begin.