Denmark skips under-23 and junior worlds in Rwanda—will others?

The Danish Cycling Union (DCU) has made the difficult decision not to send the Danish under-23 and junior national teams to the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda. This decision is based on economic considerations and the significant logistical and preparatory challenges associated with competing at altitudes of 1,500 to 1,700 m above sea level.

Denmark, although a small country, has several top riders (apart from multiple Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard), especially in the under-23 and junior categories. Albert Withen Philipsen, for example won the 2023 junior road and MTB worlds.

Costs and logistics

According to a statement, the decision follows careful deliberation, taking into account the high costs of travel and accommodation, as well as the resources required for high-altitude preparation. The close scheduling of the European road championships in France the following week further influenced this outcome.

As a result, the Danish Cycling Union will focus its resources on fielding teams in the elite men’s and women’s categories at the world championships.

“Sportingly, we are deeply disappointed to withdraw from the under-23 and junior world championships for men and women in 2025,” Morten Bennekou, DCU manager said. “However, the costs of travel, logistics, and preparation for Rwanda are substantial. Each additional rider and staff member adds to the expense. And with a reduced elite budget compared to 2024, we have had to make a responsible financial choice. I want to emphasize that this decision applies only to 2025. It does not set a precedent for future years. Even if upcoming world championships are hosted overseas.”

An ominous precedent?

This marks the first time Denmark has withdrawn from the under-23 world championships. Although, the junior category was previously excluded in Australia in 2022. Instead, Denmark will focus on the European championships in France in early October, where full teams will compete across all levels, including elite, under-23, and junior—a total delegation of approximately 35 riders.

Although the world championships are a year away, other countries may be concerned about the costs of such a trip. The event in Rwanda marks the first time it will take place on African soil. Cycling plays a vital role in the lives of many Rwandans. Across the country, bicycles are a crucial means of transport, helping people commute and carry goods over hilly terrain. Visitors often admire the endurance and ingenuity of Rwandans navigating roads with heavy loads on their bikes.

Still, despite the historic significance of the event, could the Danish withdrawal prompt other nations to reconsider their participation?