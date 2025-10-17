Denmark’s biggest pro race faces ‘catastrophic’ downgrade threat

PostNord Danmark Rundt, Denmark’s premier stage race, is staring down the prospect of a demotion from the UCI ProSeries after failing for a second consecutive year to meet the governing body’s minimum team requirements. Race director Jens Kasler has admitted the situation is perilous, telling Feltet that a relegation “in the worst, worst, worst case… would be a catastrophe.”

Not enough pros for UCI requirements

Under UCI rules, European ProSeries events must attract at least 13 professional teams, including four WorldTour squads, in each of the previous two editions. While the race met that mark comfortably in 2023, this past summer it hosted only 11 pro teams, repeating the shortfall of 2024. The race is still ProSeries, but only because the UCI gave it a temporary pass.

Kasler explained that securing teams has become increasingly difficult amid a crowded late-summer calendar. The race has come traditionally just after the Tour de France — but now overlaps with events such as the Czech Tour and Arctic Race of Norway. To address the issue, organizers have secured a calendar shift a little earlier for 2026 in hopes of enticing bigger teams.

Downgrade would jeopardize race’s future

“It’s clear we cannot continue with only 11 professional teams,” Kasler told Feltet. “If it happens again, we will have to speak with the UCI about what can be done.”

A downgrade to Category 1 would mean fewer UCI points, making it harder to attract WorldTour participation. That, in turn, could jeopardize long-standing television and sponsorship deals that hinge on ProSeries status — a potential domino effect Kasler bluntly described as “a bad spiral.”

Despite growing pressure, Kasler insists the race itself is not at risk of folding, citing its deep cultural footprint in Danish sport. But with UCI silent on how many passes remain, the stakes are higher than ever as organizers fight to protect more than two decades of top-tier status.

“We haven’t been shown a yellow card,” Kasler said. “But we are listening. And we know time is running out.”

The 2025 edition was won by Danish superstar Mads Pedersen. Toronto’s Noah Ramsay also raced up with the Alpecin-Deceuninck WorldTour team, finishing 49th. He also snagged a solid 14th on Stage 4.