Derek Gee 10th in omnium on the penultimate day of Roubaix 2021 track Worlds

Derek Gee was one of only two Canadians in action on Saturday’s penultimate day of competition at the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships, and he had the best Canuck result with tenth in the men’s omnium.

Gee had to qualify for the omnium event itself with a race over 80 laps and a sprint every 10 laps. Gee won the first sprint in Heat 1 and then picked up five more points. He came seventh.

In the scratch race Gee placed eighth out of 24 riders. He was even better in the tempo race, winning two sprints to place sixth. He was seventh overall midway through the omnium. Brit Ethan Hayter led the pack.

The race of the dreaded flashing light is the elimination race. Gee barely survived being the fourth rider eliminated but couldn’t hang on after that. Sixteenth place in the third event saw him tumble down the table to ninth. Hayter had Kiwi Aaron Gate close on his heels.

The 25-km, 100-lap points race would be the decider. A sprint came every 10th lap. Gee earned two points on Sprint 5. A Belgian behind Gee in the standings was part of a quartet that lapped the field, dropping the Canadian down to 10th. With three sprints remaining, Gee had to be wary of a Pole tied on points with him. In the end Hayter easily took the rainbow bands.

Nick Wammes had been part of Canada’s men’s team sprint trio. He was the sole Canadian in the men’s individual sprint. To qualify, Wammes faced the flying lap, where he came 12th with 9.808 seconds. The 1/16 finals pitted him against Spain’s Juan Peralta, who he dispatched. But his journey came to an end in the 1/8 final against Pole Mateusz Rudyk, bronze medalist in the 2019 Worlds.

Sunday’s final day of competition has women’s sprint bronze medalist Kelsey Mitchell and fourth place Lauriane Genest following the derney in the keirin, and Maggie Coles-Lyster contesting the points race.